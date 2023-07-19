BBQ Grill Ordinance Change In Osage Beach Will Not Go Into Effect Just Yet

A proposed ordinance change prohibiting the use of open-flame cooking devices for multi-family dwellings within the Osage Beach Fire District will not go into effect, at least, for right now.

The fire district’s board of directors took up the issue during last night’s meeting reviewing all public comments received via email and during open-house style meetings over the past three months.

“98% of them were extremely thoughtful and understood the safety issue. But also, most of them 95% of those were, you know, still wanted to have some kind of ability, you know, be able to cook on their deck or use their grill.”

Chief Paul Berardi also says following discussion, the board took no action to allow new member Robert Courier to get up to speed on the issue.

It’ll be taken up again during the fire board’s next meeting on August 22nd, the fourth Tuesday of the month instead of the customary third Tuesday of the month for the meetings to take place.