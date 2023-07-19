Iberia Woman Faces Felony Charges For Stealing Credit & Debit Information From An Eldon Facility

A 44-year-old woman from Iberia faces eight felony counts after allegedly using credit and debit card information of several residents while employed at the Eldon Nursing & Rehab facility.

Lea Maylee is formally charged in Miller County with seven counts of stealing more than $750 and one count of stealing a firearm.

Courthouse records indicate that the incidents happened over the five-month time period of January through May-2021.

Among the more than $50-thousand in unauthorized and fraudulent purchases made by Maylee included: making vehicle payments for a friend, making payments to A-T-and-T for herself and friends, buying a camping timeshare and purchasing a Glock 9mm handgun.

Maylee was picked up and booked into the Miller County before posting a $100-thousand bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned on August 16th.