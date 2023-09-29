BDSA Puts The Call Out For Volunteers To “Clean Up And Spruce Up” The Strip For The Fall

The Bagnell Dam Strip Association is putting a call out to those in the community and surrounding areas who want to make a difference.

This Saturday, the 30th, is the “Fall Spruce-Up and Decorating” event.

The BDSA says the event will start at 9:00 in Luby’s Plaza.

Participants will scatter from there to do some general cleaning and decorating of the strip to get everyone in the spirit of the fall season and, of course, Halloween at the end of the month.

Businesses are also being encouraged to decorate their storefronts.

Following the event, all volunteers will meet back in Luby’s Plaza for some grub in appreciation for the help.

More information about the clean-up and decorating is available on the BDSA’s social media page.