Macks Creek Superintendent Says Success In The District Comes From Listening To Others

So far, so good this young academic year for the Macks Creek School District.

That’s according to Superintendent Doctor Josh Phillips, speaking on KRMS Radio and TV, who says one of the main keys to creating a quality educational climate is to keep the ears open by listening to what’s going on.

“I think when you don’t listen, or you even you think you listen, But what you’re not listening….is when you miss things. And that’s actually something we’re working on right now as part of our continuous school improvement plan. Our focus is always student achievement and preparing students to be successful beyond high school.”

Doctor Phillips also admits, however, that there is always room for improvement on all levels within the district.

Phillips also gives most of the credit to the kids, not only in the classrooms, but also on the playing surfaces.