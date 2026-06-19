Beach Status Report for This Weekend Released by DNR

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has released its weekly Beach Status report with the Lake of the Ozarks, again, appearing on a short list of places where swimming is not recommended due to E. coli levels exceeding criteria set by the state.

Public Beach-1 in Kaiser at Lake of the Ozarks State Park and the Day Use Beach at Harry S. Truman State Park in Warsaw are on that list this week.

Otherwise, it’s an all-clear for water-related activities at the state’s other 15 state park beaches including PB-2 in the state park in Osage Beach.

NOTE: E.coli concentrations will typically exceed the state’s recommendation following periods of heavy rain which often cause other substances (i.e. duck droppings, blue heron and other species) to wash into certain areas of the lake.