Iberia Woman and Former Correctional Nurse Already Serving Time for Murdering Her Husband Pleads Guilty to Offender Abuse Charge in Cole County

More troubles for a former Iberia woman and Jefferson City Correctional Center nurse who’s currently serving 7-year and 4-year concurrent sentences for the murder of her husband and arson of their house back in December of 2019.

Now 48-year-old Amy Murray entered a guilty plea last week in Cole County Circuit Court to a felony charge of Offender Abuse by an Employee of the Department of Corrections.

It had been alleged that Murray was romantically involved with an inmate at the time of her husband’s murder in Miller County. He died after likely being poisoned with ethylene glycol which is often used as an antifreeze before she set the house on fire.

With her plea in Cole County, Murray was sentenced to another five years in prison with credit for time already served and concurrently with her other sentences.