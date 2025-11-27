Firefighters Battle Wellhouse Fire in Linn Creek Area

Osage Beach and Mid-County firefighters respond to a residential structure fire in the Linn Creek area.

Not many details are available but, what is known is, the call to the 1200 block of Route-A was received around 8:30 Wednesday night.

Initial reports indicated that a wellhouse was well-involved near the house which was in danger of also catching on fire. All occupants of the house were able to get out before personnel arrived on the scene.

KRMS News will pass along further details when made available.