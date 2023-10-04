Big Bass Bash Taking Place This Weekend With $100,000 Up for Grabs for Amateur Anglers

Imagine hitting the water for some bass fishing and landing a lunker…a 7-or-8 pound lunker worth $100-thousand…?

That’s the top prize on the line this weekend as the Fall Big Bass Bash Tournament takes place at Lake of the Ozarks.

The event will also feature a second-place haul of $20-thousand and $10-thousand for third place and $5-thousand for 4th place not to mention several other cash prizes totaling more than a combined $325-thousand.

One lucky angler, fish or no fish, will even walk away with a 2024 Phoenix bass boat worth $40-thousand.

The tournament will run from 7am-3pm both Saturday and Sunday with hourly prizes and weigh-stations set up at P-B-2, Red oak Resort, Point Randall Resort, Alhonna Resort and Ivy Bend Resort.

And, if you are a professional, leave your pole at home…you are not invited to participate.