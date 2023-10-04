Pick-Up on Route-54 in Osage Beach Goes Up in Flames While Pulling 5th Wheel

An apparent issue with the fuel system is being blamed as the likely cause of a vehicle fire that blocked westbound-54 near the Jeffries Road overpass in Osage Beach.

Fire Chief Paul Berardi says the initial call was received around 9:15 Wednesday morning and, upon arrival, a pick-up truck which had been pulling a 5th wheel was discovered fully engulfed.

54 was shut down for a short time until the blaze was extinguished. The pick-up was destroyed while the 5th wheel sustained some damage.

There were four occupants in the pick-up…they were all able to get out of the burning truck without injury.

(Picture courtesy of Eric and Christy Petska)