Big Bass Bash Winner Talks With KRMS About His “Surprise Win” For The Fall Event

This year’s Fall Big Bass Bash winner takes to the airwaves of KRMS Radio and TV over the weekend during the Outdoor Show for the first time since pocketing the top prize of $100,000 for his 7.05 pound bass caught on the first day in the 1-3-pm timeslot.

Bryce Rieder, of Pleasant Hill, says he didn’t think too much about his catch during the 24 or 25 hours he had to wait to find out he was the winner.

“I got back to our place there and I had a couple adult beverages and I had a nice dinner and honestly I I slept like a baby.”

Rieder also says, other than collecting the top prize, one of the main highlights of the weekend happened that Sunday.

“My wife, Amy, she drove down with my daughter and my son Sunday to join me at the award ceremony and that was really cool.”