Investigation Continues Following Officer Involved Fatal Shooting On Interstate 70

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning in Callaway County that left a suspect dead and two deputies injured.

The highway patrol says it started as a traffic stop on Interstate-70, near the 139 mile-marker when 37-year-old Jonathan Beason of Medina, Texas, started shooting at the deputies.

The deputies returned gunfire fatally injuring Medina who reportedly had multiple felony warrants for his arrest.

One of the injured deputies was described as in serious condition while the other deputy was described as stable.

Both westbound and eastbound traffic were closed while the scene was being investigated.