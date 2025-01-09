Big Football Weekend Coming Up For Sports Fans

What a stretch of football coming up the next several days.

It begins tonight with the first of two national semifinals in the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame and Penn State to story programs from the Orange Bowl and Miami.

Fighting Irish favored by a point and a half, looking to punch their ticket to the national championship.

Penn State may be playing some of the best football.

We could, in theory, have it all.

Big 10 national championship.

The other national semifinal tomorrow night from the Cotton Bowl in Texas features the Texas Longhorns, but they are 5 1/2 point underdog to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes have dispatched Tennessee and Oregon so far in these College Football playoffs.

That game tomorrow though, some snow in the forecast, a big winter storm that’s heading back through Missouri again, is also going to impact folks down in Texas.

Then of course, it’s wild card weekend.

In the NFL you get 2 games on Saturday, Chargers and Texans, Steelers and Ravens.

That game will be on prime TV Sunday at tripleheader Denver, Buffalo, Green Bay, Philly and Washington against Tampa Bay, and it all rounds out Monday night with the Vikings at the Rams