Winter Weather Returns To The LOTO This Thursday Into Friday

If last weekend’s winter storm wasn’t enough for you, fear not, another storm is on the way.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the lake area through the overnights and remain in effect until 6:00 Friday evening.

This storm, however, is expected to mostly deliver snow with no mentions of ice at the current time.

Accumulations are expected in the 2-4 inch range with locally higher amounts, or less, depending on where you are.

Here’s more from the National Weather Service:

For The Entire Lake Area:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, southwest, and west central Missouri.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.