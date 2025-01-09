fbpx

Thu. Jan 9th, 2025

 

Winter Weather Returns To The LOTO This Thursday Into Friday

All News RSS Feed Severe Weather State News Top Stories Thursday, January 9th, 2025

If last weekend’s winter storm wasn’t enough for you, fear not, another storm is on the way.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the lake area through the overnights and remain in effect until 6:00 Friday evening.

This storm, however, is expected to mostly deliver snow with no mentions of ice at the current time.

Accumulations are expected in the 2-4 inch range with locally higher amounts, or less, depending on where you are.

 

Here’s more from the National Weather Service:

For The Entire Lake Area:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, southwest, and west central Missouri.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

 

All News RSS Feed Severe Weather State News Top Stories Thursday, January 9th, 2025

Reporter John Rogger