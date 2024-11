The Camdenton R3 School District will soon have some big shoes to fill following the announcement that Superintendent Doctor Sean Kirksey will be retiring after 31 years in education…the last 17 for the Lakers.

The board of education, Monday night, accepted Dr. Kirksey’s heartfelt resignation which included thanking the district for entrusting him with an opportunity to serve the students, staff and community.

Kirksey’s retirement is effective June 30, 2025.