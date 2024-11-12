Six Arrested with Meth and Guns Seized in Major Bust in Benton County

Six people are taken into custody and formally charged following a major drug and firearms bust during the pre-dawn hours on Saturday of this past weekend in Benton County.

Sheriff Eric Knox says a several months-long investigation wrapped up with the no-knock search warrant on property along Crawford Avenue near Lincoln.

Seized at the scene were more than a pound of meth, stolen firearms, 24 vehicles, poached white tail buck heads and other illegal items.

Taken into custody were Donald Schofield, Melinda Turner, Jacob Knapp, Kenneth Turner, Holly Boyer and Kenneth Boyer-Senior with bonds ranging from $50,000 to $250,000 and more charges expected to be filed

Assisting the sheriff’s office were the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and special response teams from Pettis and Bates counties.