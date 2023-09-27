Big Turnout For LOTO Food Truck Festival Over The Weekend

Mother Nature held off without any spoilers and this year’s Lake of the Ozarks Fall Food Truck Festival went off without a hitch over the weekend at the city park in Osage Beach.

“We were, oh, right around 6000 people, about 4000 on Saturday. 2000 on Sunday. And the weather was beautiful. I think we talked about it last week. It’s so neat. You see the kids laying out on blankets, dogs walking around and the people having a great time with the ice cream and the food was delicious and it just could not have been a better event.”

Next up for the City of Osage Beach will be a job fair with several potential positions up for grabs to qualified candidates.

The event is being put on by the city in conjunction with the Missouri Job Center.

It will run from 2:00pm-4:00pm next Tuesday, October 3rd, at city hall on the Osage beach Parkway.