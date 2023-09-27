Lake Residents Chime In On Possible Government Shutdown

With less than a week before another possible shutdown of the federal government, jockeying continues in the nation’s Capitol between Republicans and Democrats.

But what does it really mean…?

That may depend on whom you ask as a couple of KRMS listeners chimed in on Monday.

Listener 1: “Even if there was a federal government shutdown. What does that mean? It doesn’t mean anything. They’re all going to get paid when it’s all said and done. There isn’t a single program that’s going to be done away with. There isn’t a single budget that’s going to be cut. All it is going to be is for them to point fingers and claim different things about each other and try to get some sort of a leverage over their pet project versus another.”

Listener 2: “I say shut it down. Shut it all down. What’s the worst thing that’s going to happen? Are the border guards not going to get paid? They’re not doing anything anyway. What about the soldiers? What are we going to do? Keep paying them to go and fight for Ukraine’s borders and not our borders?”

The Republican-controlled House and the Democratic-controlled Senate both have their own plans which, likely, will not reach a bipartisan agreement.

Congress has shut down the government 14 times since 1981 and, if number-15 happens this weekend, in Washington, the National Zoo says it would have to curtail a farewell party for three giant pandas before they are returned to China.