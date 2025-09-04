New Scam Targeting Payroll Departments Across The Lake Area

Another scam is targeting lake area businesses and could cost you your paycheck.

The latest scam includes an e-mail being sent to the HR or payroll department, coming from someone using the name of actual employees at his or her company.

The e-mail states they’ve changed their bank account and they need to have their direct deposits changed immediately, often switching from an established bank to a “green dot” or similar account.

Some of these scammers are also requesting a “old copy” of their W-2, because they somehow “lost” a previous one.

Officials are cautioning business owners to be vigilant with these scams, as it’s easy to be fooled into thinking it’s an actual employee.

They’re recommending you contact that employee, via phone, before making any changes or e-mailing any documents.