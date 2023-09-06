Big Wins For Missouri Baseball Teams On Tuesday

Kansas City Royals are playing some fun ball right now.

They beat the White Sox last night on a walk -off Valk Mikel Garcia scored that winning run Bobby Witt had tied it in the frame with this 25th double of the year

Royals come back from a six -nothing Deficit to pull off the win.

Cardinals winners last night as well.

They beat the Braves 10 to 6 for home runs from the birds to From Nolan Gorman Tyler O ‘Neill goes deep and Jordan Walker hits a home run for the third straight game

He’s on fire.

He’s got 15 Dingers on the season tough tests tonight Cardinals will go up Against hard -throwing Braves right -hander Spencer Strider who’s got a chance at 300 strikeouts before this year is over