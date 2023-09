Mizzou and football coach Eli Drinkwitz has made it official.

Brady Cook is his starting Quarterback after a strong performance last week against South Dakota, but don’t count out redshirt freshman Sam Horn.

He’ll continue to get snaps and opportunities, just in an undefined role.

Big news out of chiefs camp yesterday.

Tight-end Travis Kelsey Suffering a hyper extended knee.

His status for Thursday night in the opener against the Detroit Lions now very much in doubt.