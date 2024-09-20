Bikefest Continues To Add More Revenue & Tourism To The Lake Area

Now that BikeFest-2024 is in the past, officials from around the lake area, for the most part, are breathing a sigh of relief.

Right in the middle of it all was Lake Ozark City Administrator Harrison Fry.

Fry doesn’t have a count on the number of visitors who rolled in but does say there was no doubt that the event had an impact on the entire region.

“I had conversations too with folks in some of the communities around us, even out like Iberia over sales that have said, you know, they’ve seen increased traffic, increased impact, especially this year compared to the past. So it’s a huge event.“

Fry goes on to say that it’s impact is growing lake-wide “We’re really only able to compare it with September of the previous year where there was also a bike fest and and so forth. But when you have these conversations with individual business owners and they say and, and for some of them it’s not their biggest week of the year, but for a lot of them it, it may be or it’s one of the top three. I think that impact is very clear.“

Fry also says, from what he’s heard other than the one fatal motorcycle accident early Sunday morning, there were really only a handful…or so…of fire department and E-M-T related calls for the event.

Plans are already underway for BikeFest-2025.