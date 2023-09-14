Bikefest Now Underway Across The Lake Area

If the lake area seems a little bit louder than usual late this week and over the weekend, there’s a simple explanation.

Well over 100-thousand, many of them only on two wheels, are converging on the lake area for this year’s event, the 17th Annual Bike Fest.

The Harley Davidson shop in Osage Beach and the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark will be the main centers of attention for the event which will also keep the cash registers ringing around the lake area.

Local law enforcement, first responders and the highway patrol are urging non-motorcyclists to keep an eye out for the bikes.

Bike Fest officially began Wednesday and will come to a close on Sunday.