Numerous Arrests Made In Relation To Drug Activity Across Miller County

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports the recent arrests of several suspects being charged with drug-related offenses.

Lieutenant Joshua Wilson says Carl Dunkeson, of Eldon, was arrested on the 15th when a search warrant was executed at 1028 Lake Circle. Dunkeson is charged with one count of felony possession and two counts of possessing paraphernalia.

Also arrested on the 15th after a search warrant was executed at 36 Wood River Road in Lake Ozark was Steven Carlson. Carlson is charged with one felony possession count.

And arrested on the 21st after a search warrant was executed at 307 North Walnut Street in Eldon were Cody Robinett, Sandra Stone and Brian Stogsdill. They are each charged with felony possession and tampering with physical evidence.

Robinett was also charged with possession of fentanyl, meth and other pills in connection to another event at the same residence back in September-2022.