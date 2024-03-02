Bill Regulating Fees That Pay Salaries & More For Area Sheriffs & Prosecuting Attorneys Could Be Sent To Voters

Missouri voters could soon be deciding the fate of a bill that would continue costs and fees to support the salaries and benefits of sheriffs, prosecuting attorneys and circuit attorneys

Senator Rusty Black of Chillicothe sponsors Senate Joint Resolution 71.

He tells his colleagues this resolution, if approved by Missouri voters, would continue costs and fees to support the salaries and benefits of sheriffs, prosecuting attorneys and circuit attorneys…

“This is not a new fee. Due to the passage of Senate Bill 75 last year, Sheriff’s are now contributing 5% of a their salary to the retirement fund.”

Senate Joint Resolution 71 has received first-round Missouri Senate approval, as has Senate Bill 1039.

Senator Doug Beck of St. Louis is co-sponsor.

He says this measure would create the Missouri Geospatial Advisory Council…

“If you’re familiar, we have the Geospatial center that we put in St. Louis. It’s roughly $1.8 billion dollars that was spent. It’s currently being build and it’s almost done.”

Another positive vote would send both of these to the Missouri House of Representatives for consideration.