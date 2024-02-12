Possible Snow Monday With Some Areas Under Winter Weather Advisory

Snow in the lake regional forecast once again with Camden, Dallas, Pulaski, Laclede & Hickory Counties entering a Winter Weather Advisory during the overnight hours through Monday afternoon.

Cara Foster with Weatherology says, despite the potential for rain turning to all snow, impacts at the current time are expected to remain minimal.

“The ground is still so warm, and the water is also still so warm. So we’re still looking at better conditions than if we were a bit cooler. So Monday’s commute might be a little bit slick, but definitely should clear up pretty fast and warm up pretty fast.”

Worst case scenario, the lake area could be looking at an inch or two with the better chance of that happening in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois.

Here’s some graphs by the NWS that show the area, timing & more….