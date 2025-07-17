Bill To Fight Non-Native Invasive Plants Sponsored By Mike Bernskoetter To Become Law This August

At least 10 more House and Senate bills have been signed into law by Governor Mike Kehoe.

Among them is Senate Bill-105 which was sponsored by lake area Senator Mike Bernskoetter along with House Rep Bruce Sassman.

The bill, now a new law effective August 28, modifies provisions relating to invasive plants by fighting back against the proliferation of non-native invasive plant species in Missouri and by prohibiting nurseries and nursery dealers from knowingly and intentionally dealing with several kinds of invasive species.

They include among others Fortune’s spindle, the Japanese Honeysuckle and Burning Bush.