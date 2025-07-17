Three Men Facing Federal Indictments After Multiple Illegal Re-Entries Into The US

Three men have been indicted in separate, unrelated cases by a federal grand jury for illegally re-entering the United States after being previously removed.

The first…27-year-old Elmer Abel Flores-Alvarez had previously been removed from the country twice, once in April 2018 and the other time in October 2019.

33-year-old Juan Jose Esparza-Gallardo had also been previously deported twice, in April and July, both in 2017.

And 41-year-old Gilberto Javana-Zuniga had previously been deported three times, once in 2011 and twice just a couple weeks apart in 2013.

All three cases were investigated by ICE as part of Operation Take Back America.