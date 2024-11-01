Two Facing Drug Charges After Miller Deputies Find Them Asleep In Vehicle By The River

Two people face felony charges after an early-morning drug bust in Miller County.

Probable cause statements indicate that 54-year-old Kyra Belcher, of Hannibal, and 57-year-old Stacy Teter, of Lebanon, were parked around 4:15 Thursday morning in the area of the boat ramp along River Road.

A deputy on patrol reportedly observed the front windows to be fogged over and the two sleeping in the vehicle.

After waking up the two, consent was given for a search of their items which allegedly uncovered at least two loaded syringes, five used syringes and a glass smoking device with the used syringes field-testing for methamphetamine.

Both Teter and Belcher are charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia-amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Bond information, as of late Thursday morning, was not available.

Belcher had also been wanted on a no-bond probation warrant in Camden County.