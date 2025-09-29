Black Netting Over Bagnell Dam? Ameren Says There’s Good Reason For That

If you’ve driven over Bagnell Dam anytime recently and saw what appeared to be some kind of black netting hanging from the dam over the water, there are a couple very good reasons for it.

“Well for one, that’s some fall protection for the workers up there and second it’s to keep debris from entering the lake,” says Bryan Vance with Ameren’s Shoreline Management Office.

He also says the nets were being used while workers replaced railing that the cranes run on to open flood gates and the headworks for the turbine intakes.