Mizzou President Calls For “Action” Against Rising Crime In Columbia

The President of the University of Missouri is urging a call to action against the growing problem of crime which he describes as being at a crisis point just down the road a short distance in downtown Columbia.

Mun Choi sent the call to action to leaders from the city and Boone County calling the shootings, burglary, larceny, property damage, trespassing and loitering “unacceptable”.

Choi cites a shooting early Saturday morning as just another example of the rampant crime problem being witnessed on a daily basis which puts the campus and students in potential danger if changes aren’t made and implemented.

Among the changes suggested by Choi include cleaning up homeless encampments, passing a loitering ordinance, more policing and prosecution to the full extent of the law for crimes.