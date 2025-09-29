Gravois Sewer District Receives Over $6 Million Towards Sewer Expansion Project

More than $6 million are on the way for the Gravois Arm Sewer District to expand services to about 350 residential homes along the Lake of the Ozarks.

The financial assistance announced by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is expected to enhance environmental protection of the surrounding area by connecting residents currently using private septic to the sewer district’s central wastewater treatment system.

Project funding is to consist of a $3.37 million loan and a $3 million grant through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. It’s estimated that the funding will save the district’s ratepayers $3 million in principal and another $1.6 million in interest over the loan’s 20-year term.