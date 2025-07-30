Bluegill Tournament Being Hosted By Amvets Coming August 9th

It may not be the Big Bass Bash Tournament worth $100,000 to one person, but it is a family fun tournament in which anglers of all ages go after bluegill.

Amvets Post-108 once again is sponsoring the annual tournament which will take place from anywhere on the lake, by land or water, on Saturday, August 9th.

Each individual can weigh in a maximum 25 bluegill at the Amvets Post in Rocky Mount and there will be payouts to the bluegill kings and queens for the day.

All catches will also be surrendered to be part of the fish fry that day.

More details about the event are available by getting in touch with the Amvets post.