Osage Beach police report only four arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says two of those arrested are from Linn Creek and one each from Eldon and Folsom, California. O’Day also says all four were arrested for driving revoked or suspended.

Otherwise, it was a pretty typical week with Osage Beach police initiating 120 traffic stops and responding to five reports of fraud, three reports of stealing and four reports of suspicious activity.