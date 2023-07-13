Boat Auction Involving Rick Bryant & Kelly’s Port To Benefit Kids Harbor Now Underway

The lake area has long been known for its charitable ways and that reputation is now being taken to the next level for a good cause.

“I gotta tell you, it’s it’s the lake. I mean, it’s it’s typically the lake” says Auctioneer Rick Bryant, “I’ve been all over the world, done charities and lots of states in the nation. Nobody gives like the lake does. All you have to do is mention the need….and Done.”

Bryant, who has quite the resume for contributing charity auctions in the lake area, will shake the money tree for a boat to be donated to the cause by Kelley’s Port in Osage Beach…and it’s not just any boat according to Kyle Kelly.

“A 2023 Bennington 25 Q series. It’s about $188,000 boat and we will basically be doing this as an auction. Mr. Bryant has been so helpful on getting that going. We’re going to do a digital auction that is live today that you can start bidding on the boat today. There is no reserve on it.”

The boat is valued around $180-thousand and the recipient of the auction proceeds is Kids Harbor.

The auction is available right now online at http://bryantauction.hibi.com.

The bidding comes to a close on July 28th.