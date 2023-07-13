Camdenton Man Faces DWI Charges Following Accident With Injuries To His Passengers

Three people are injured, one seriously, and charges are pending after a one-car accident around 7:20 Wednesday night on Route-FF near Brown Bend Road in Camden County.

According to the highway patrol, it happened when the car driven by 31-year-old Travis Roderick, of Camdenton, traveled off the roadway before overturning.

Roderick suffered moderate injuries while two passengers, 26-year-old Shelby Page and 29-year-old James Page of Edwards, were also injured.

Shelby was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital while James refused treatment at the scene.

Roderick, who’s expected to be charged with DWI involving serious physical injury and other driving-related offenses, was taken to Lake Regional.

There were no seat belts being worn at the time.