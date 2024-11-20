Boat Burns and Sinks Near 52 Mile Marker

A boater at Lake of the Ozarks is lucky to escape without injury, or worse, after the Sea Ray he was driving near the 52-mile marker caught on fire before eventually sinking.

The call was received around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon with social media accounts indicating that the man jumped from the boat after noticing the fire and was helped out of the water by a nearby resident.

The boat was pretty much fully involved by the time firefighters and ambulance personnel arrived on the scene.

The unidentified boater declined any treatment and no official cause for the boat fire was announced.