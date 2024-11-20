Versailles Man Charged with Four Counts of Possessing Child Porn

A 27-year-old from Versailles faces four felony charges for possession of child pornography.

A probable cause statement filed in the Morgan County Courthouse alleges that Corey Laughlin was in possession of multiple electronic devices containing several images or videos on the “Kik” and “puggle.chat” platforms that included victims ranging from 10-16 years old.

The investigation into Laughlin started with three separate cyber tipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Laughlin is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $250,000 bond with added conditions, should he be able to bond, of GPS electronic monitoring and having no contact with any minors.