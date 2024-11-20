Chamber Says There’s Still Time To Join West Side Christmas Parade

It’s not too late if you want to be a part of the Lighted Christmas Parade on the lake’s west side…that’s according to Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman.

“We’ve got coming up on November 30th, that’s next Saturday. We’ve got our Lighted Christmas Parade. If you’re so interested in being in the Lighted Christmas Parade, all you have to do is get a hold of the chamber.”

Koenigsman also says there’s no charge to be part of the parade and all entries will meet at 5:00-pm on Saturday, the 30th, at Central Bank.

The parade will stretch to the Laurie Terrace Mall where the big guy himself, Santa, and Mrs. Claus will meet with kids of all ages after, first, taking part in the parade.