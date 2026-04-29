Boat Collision with PWC Sends One to Hospital

A St. Charles teenager is injured when the personal watercraft he was riding was hit by an 18-foot fishing boat at Lake of the Ozarks.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 10:00 Tuesday morning at the 18-mile mark of the Osage Arm.

The boat, being operated by a 71-year-old man from Smithville, Texas, was travelling behind the teen who started to turn the PWC which was then struck on its side by the boat.

The teen was wearing a safety device and suffered moderate injuries. He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.