Eldon FD Releases Update after LRC Fire

The Eldon Fire Department has released more information about the blaze that destroyed the LRC Insulation Company on Sunday afternoon.

Chief Randy Vernon says upon arrival in the 700 block of East 5th Street, heavy smoke and flames were discovered and initial efforts to access the building were hampered because of barricades stretching across the road.

Extreme heat and smoke coming from the building which was storing vehicles, equipment, insulation and a foam concentrate was another obstacle being faced.

In all, 27 fire apparatus and more than 50 firefighters from Eldon and nine other districts and departments responded to the scene along with Eldon police, the public works department, Miller County Ambulance and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

There were two civilian injuries treated on the scene and about 300,000 gallons of water used on the blaze.

Personnel were on the scene for about six-and-a-half hours and have responded ack at least once for a reignite.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(Picture courtesy of Christopher Dreste)