Boat Explosion At Table Rock Lake Sends 3 North Carolina Visitors To The Hospital

A boat explosion and fire at the Big-M Marina on Table Rock Lake in Barry County sends three North Carolina residents to the hospital, one with serious injuries.

The highway patrol says it happened Tuesday afternoon when the 41-year-old man attempted to start the ’87 Cobalt which caused gas fumes in the motor to blow.

An 18-year-old occupant was seriously hurt while the operator and a second occupant escaped with moderate injuries.

None of the three were wearing life jackets at the time.