Rare Case of “Brain-Eating” Infection May be Linked to Skiing at Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has announced a case of an adult Missouri resident with a laboratory-confirmed “brain-eating” infection.

The microscopic single-celled free-living ameba called primary amebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM, is being called a possible cause of illness that has the victim hospitalized in intensive care.

PAM is considered common and naturally present in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers and ponds. Infection, however, is extremely rare typically affecting fewer than 10 people a year in the United States.

The source of the patient’s exposure is currently being investigated and, while not confirmed, preliminary information implies the patient may have been water skiing at Lake of the Ozarks just days prior to becoming ill.

There are no other suspected cases currently being investigated in Missouri.

