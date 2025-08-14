Farmer’s Almanac Releases Winter Predictions (Spoiler Alert…It’s Going to Snow)

The Farmer’s Almanac has released its prognostications for the upcoming winter weather season and says it’s gonna be a “wild ride.”

With little to no surprise, according to the almanac, Winter-2025 will shape up to be cold, wet and snowy which can best be summed up as “chill, snow, repeat” depending on what part of the country you’re in.

As for Missouri, the state’s on the southern edge where Mother Nature is expected to deliver very cold and snowy conditions. Those same conditions, for the most part, are also expected across most of the northern half of the country.

Elsewhere, the southeastern part of the country is projected to be wet but with average temperatures.

The almanac claims to be 80% accurate with its Winter predictions.