LOTO Food Truck Festival Moves To Ozarks Amphitheater

It’s a change of venue for the 7th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Food Truck Festival coming up in September.

After landing in Osage Beach City Park for the last couple years, the popular event is now going to be held at the Ozarks Amphitheater.

The two-day event being put on by the Baristago Coffee Company will feature much of the same in the way of local vendors, bounce houses, local artists and…of course…the food trucks.

The Food Truck Festival, at the amphitheater September 28th and 29th, will run from 10-7 that Saturday and 10-5 that Sunday.