Camdenton to Reconsider Opportunity Zones and Data Centers

The City of Camdenton is expected to rescind its previous approval of a resolution in support of the controversial Opportunity Zone in a large area behind Walmart during Tuesday’s board of aldermen meeting.

According to the published resolution to rescind, the city still maintains authority to approve or disapprove any future proposals, nominations or developments of the census tract.

The issue came up after it was recently revealed that a data center would be part of the development which, apparently, had previously been supported by the city until data centers became a hot-button topic.

In a related move, the city is also expected to approve on Tuesday a one-year moratorium on the approval, permitting and construction of data centers within the city limits.

An overflow crowd is expected in city hall for the board meeting which begins at 6:00 Tuesday night.