A mishap Thursday afternoon at the one-mile mark of the Glaize Arm in Camden County causes moderate injuries to a McHenry, Illinois, woman.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened while a boat was pulling an empty innertube and a cleat broke sending excess rope from the boat at 70-year-old Ruth Strohfeldt.

Stohfeldt was treated at Lake Regional.

The operator of the boat was not injured.