CORRECTED: Plans for Osage Beach Outlet Mall in a “Wait and See” Phase for the City

CORRECTED STORY: PROPERTY HAS NOT OFFICIALLY BEEN PURCHASED.

It’s just a waiting game to see what will be next for the former outlet mall in Osage Beach.

Reports earlier this week on KRMS had indicated that the property has officially been purchased. However, the developer tells KRMS that the deal remains under contract with a closing not expected for at least another few months.

City Administrator Jeana Woods says “We know the mall has been an anchor of the city since the 80’s and so we’re excited to see what development, or redevelopment will happen there. Of course, there’s nothing as far as the city we’ve received yet, but we anticipate the developer is working on plans and however the city is involved or whatever layer that is, that will probably becoming to fruition, I would assume in upcoming months.”

Previous reports indicated that the investor group, which includes local developer Gary Prewitt, plans to redevelop the 49-acre piece of property with a mix of family-friendly businesses.