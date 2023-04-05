Body Identified With Complicated Backstory Following Car Fire In Lebanon

We now know the identity of the person found burned inside of a car at the Budget Inn over in Lebanon.

Officials say DNA analysis confirmed the man as 71-year-old Stephen Winn of Kansas City with a connection to Camdenton.

His body was discovered inside a 1979 Chrysler New York after the flames were put out.

The report however on how he ended up there gets very confusing.

Investigations determined that Winn had been considered deceased, after being reported missing for more than 30 years from his home in Kansas City.

His former wife Khristine Winn remained in that home, until she passed in 2018.

However, items inside the car were traced back to the name of Khristine Bechard, from Camdenton, and had previously been known as Khristine Winn.

It was finally determined that Stephen Winn had assumed the identity of his wife, then later re-married taking the name of Bechard.

While a formal autopsy is pending, investigators believe his death was self-inflected.