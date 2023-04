A 30-year-old man from Lebanon faces several pending charges after being arrested by the highway patrol for an alleged DWI and going more than 25-miles-per-hour over the speed limit.

The highway patrol report indicates that Tyler Owen is also expected to be charged with felony resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident along with traffic-related offenses.

Owen was taken to the Laclede County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.