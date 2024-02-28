fbpx

Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

 

KC Politician Pushing For Making Child Sex Dolls A Crime

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Politics Wednesday, February 28th, 2024

If one house representative gets her way, the State of Missouri will soon establish the offense of trafficking a child sex doll and making it a crime to engage in activities with a child sex doll.

Minority Whip Ashley Aune, a Democrat out of Kansas City, is sponsoring the bill which would prohibit the use of an anatomically correct doll, mannequin or robot with features resembling a minor child under the age of 14.

The bill would also make it illegal to purchase or possess, sell, deliver or distribute a child sex doll.

Penalties for violating provisions of the bill, if it becomes a state law, would make it a class E felony for a first offense and a class D felony for any subsequent offenses.

Currently the bill has been read twice but does not appear on the calendar for further consideration.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Politics Wednesday, February 28th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony