KC Politician Pushing For Making Child Sex Dolls A Crime

If one house representative gets her way, the State of Missouri will soon establish the offense of trafficking a child sex doll and making it a crime to engage in activities with a child sex doll.

Minority Whip Ashley Aune, a Democrat out of Kansas City, is sponsoring the bill which would prohibit the use of an anatomically correct doll, mannequin or robot with features resembling a minor child under the age of 14.

The bill would also make it illegal to purchase or possess, sell, deliver or distribute a child sex doll.

Penalties for violating provisions of the bill, if it becomes a state law, would make it a class E felony for a first offense and a class D felony for any subsequent offenses.

Currently the bill has been read twice but does not appear on the calendar for further consideration.